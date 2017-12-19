MacGregor finalises cost-saving plans

MacGregor finalises cost-saving plansCompany News // December 19, 2017
MacGregor says it has completed statutory negotiations required as part of its recently announced cost saving plans.
In November the company announced plans to achieve annual cost savings of approximately €13 million by reorganising its operations.
The plan includes splitting its Smart Ocean Technology division into a Cargo Handling division and Advanced Offshore Solutions division.
With these savings MacGregor is seeking synergies by reorganising its offshore and merchant shipping operations whilst improving operational efficiency and customer centricity.
The restructuring will result in the loss of 170 full time posts globally. The measures affect MacGregor operations in Norway, Germany, China, and Singapore.
"These measures enable us to strengthen our position in the market," said Michel van Roozendaal, President of MacGregor.
