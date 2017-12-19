Keppel Singmarine delivers multi-purpose ice-class vessel

Keppel Singmarine delivers multi-purpose ice-class vesselVessel & ROV News // December 19, 2017
Keppel Singmarine Pte Ltd has delivered a multi-purpose ice-class vessel to New Orient Marine Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-based Maritime Construction Services SA. The vessel is named Everest.
Built to a proprietary design from Keppel O&M's ship design and development arm, Marine Technology Development (MTD), Everest can operate in ambient temperature as low as minus 30 degree Celsius.
It will have an Ice Class Arc 5 notation, Class 3 dynamic positioning and the ability to navigate in ice of up to 1m thick.
Everest's versatility allows it to carry out subsea repair and construction activities at a depth of up to 3,000m, along with well intervention and diving support services with an 18-man twin-bell system.
