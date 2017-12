Nexans extends charter for Polar King

Referring to a stock exchange notice 31 March 2016, and another of 15 September 2016, concerning a contract with Nexans Skagerrak AS (Nexans) for the construction support vessel Polar King, for which the previously agreed firm period was to end in September 2018, GC Rieber Shipping says Nexans has agreed to extend the firm period of the charter by 11 months, so that the vessel will be employed through August 2019.

