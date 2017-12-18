Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Siem Helix 2 commences operations in Brazil

    Vessel & ROV News // December 18, 2017

    Helix Energy Solutions Group says Siem Helix 2 has completed vessel acceptance and is on contract offshore Brazil.

    The vessel will be undertaking well intervention services under a multi-year contract with Petrobras.

    Owen Kratz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Helix, said “We are pleased to announce the commencement of operations of Siem Helix 2 for Petrobras.

    "Our team applied the lessons learned from Siem Helix 1 process to efficiently complete the Siem Helix 2 acceptance and testing. With the addition of Siem Helix 2, the sixth well intervention vessel in our fleet, we continue to strengthen our position in the well intervention market.”

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers