Siem Helix 2 commences operations in Brazil

Siem Helix 2 commences operations in BrazilVessel & ROV News // December 18, 2017
Helix Energy Solutions Group says Siem Helix 2 has completed vessel acceptance and is on contract offshore Brazil.
The vessel will be undertaking well intervention services under a multi-year contract with Petrobras.
Owen Kratz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Helix, said “We are pleased to announce the commencement of operations of Siem Helix 2 for Petrobras.
"Our team applied the lessons learned from Siem Helix 1 process to efficiently complete the Siem Helix 2 acceptance and testing. With the addition of Siem Helix 2, the sixth well intervention vessel in our fleet, we continue to strengthen our position in the well intervention market.”
