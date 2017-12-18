Siem Helix 2 commences operations in Brazil

Helix Energy Solutions Group says Siem Helix 2 has completed vessel acceptance and is on contract offshore Brazil.

The vessel will be undertaking well intervention services under a multi-year contract with Petrobras.

Owen Kratz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Helix, said “We are pleased to announce the commencement of operations of Siem Helix 2 for Petrobras.

"Our team applied the lessons learned from Siem Helix 1 process to efficiently complete the Siem Helix 2 acceptance and testing. With the addition of Siem Helix 2, the sixth well intervention vessel in our fleet, we continue to strengthen our position in the well intervention market.”

