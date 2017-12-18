Oceaneering awarded offshore wind survey services contract

Oceaneering awarded offshore wind survey services contractContracts, Tenders and Rates // December 18, 2017
Oceaneering International has been awarded a contract by US Wind Inc, a subsidiary of the Toto Holding Group, to conduct high-resolution marine geophysical survey services starting in the second half of 2018 in support of US Wind’s new Maryland Offshore Wind Project.
US Wind’s project, located on the Maryland Outer Continental Shelf (OCS), comprises 16 OCS Lease Blocks extending to about 25 miles offshore of Ocean City, Maryland.
More articles from this category