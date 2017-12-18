Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Oceaneering awarded offshore wind survey services contract

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // December 18, 2017

    Oceaneering International has been awarded a contract by US Wind Inc, a subsidiary of the Toto Holding Group, to conduct high-resolution marine geophysical survey services starting in the second half of 2018 in support of US Wind’s new Maryland Offshore Wind Project.

    US Wind’s project, located on the Maryland Outer Continental Shelf (OCS), comprises 16 OCS Lease Blocks extending to about 25 miles offshore of Ocean City, Maryland. 

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers