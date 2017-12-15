Van Aalst Group becomes majority shareholder in Techano

Company News

//

Van Aalst Group in Dordrecht, The Netherlands, has became a majority stakeholder in Techano AS, an offshore crane specialist in Norway. The transaction closed on 1 November 2017.

In 2016 Van Aalst acquire 3D crane technology from another Norwegian company, A-lifting in Molde.

With the acquisition Van Aalst Group can now deliver cranes and gangways as a combined package that makes use of the 3D crane function.

Founded in 2008, Kristiansand-based Techano specializes in designing and supplying innovative offshore cranes and lifting equipment.

The company designed the 3D crane to transfer equipment - such as tools, generators, spare parts and containers - safely to an offshore platform, wind turbine or substation, using 3D motion compensation.

By eliminating vessel motions, the 3D crane ensures safe and efficient transfer from service operation vessels and walk-to-work vessels.

“As a new shareholder, we are bringing Techano the means to deliver growth. The company has excellent assets, including the quality of its management and its team, together with its expertise," said Van Aalst CEO, Wijnand van Aalst.

