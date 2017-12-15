Malaysia confirmed as Van Gogh's destination

Ultra Deep solutions has confirmed that it has signed a five-year contract with Red Tech Offshore in Malaysia for the dive support/construction vessel Van Gogh, a DNV-GL classed vessel which comes with an 18-man, 300m saturation diving system, twin 18-man SPHLs, 120 POB and 150 tonne AHC crane.

The vessel also has a DNV-GL air diving system, two work-class ROVs in hangars that can work in 3,000m.

Van Gogh will support Red Tech in decommissioning and subsea programmes around the region.

