Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Malaysia confirmed as Van Gogh's destination

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // December 15, 2017

    Ultra Deep solutions has confirmed that it has signed a five-year contract with Red Tech Offshore in Malaysia for the dive support/construction vessel Van Gogh, a DNV-GL classed vessel which comes with an 18-man, 300m saturation diving system, twin 18-man SPHLs, 120 POB and 150 tonne AHC crane.

    The vessel also has a DNV-GL air diving system, two work-class ROVs in hangars that can work in 3,000m.

    Van Gogh will support Red Tech in decommissioning and subsea programmes around the region.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers