Fugro shareholders approve Løseth as board member and future CEO

Fugro’s shareholders have appointed Øystein Løseth as member of the Board of Management.

He will join the Board on 1 January 2018. After a transition period he will succeed current CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management, Paul van Riel, who will step down as planned at the annual general meeting on 26 April 2018.

Mr Løseth (1958) has extensive management experience at board level in major companies. From October 2014 until recently he was on the board of directors of Norwegian company Statoil AS, a listed international energy company with 20,000 employees in 30 countries, of which the last two years as Chairman of the Board.

Previously he was CEO of Vattenfall AB, one of Europe’s largest producers of electricity and heat, and of NUON, a Dutch energy company.

Mr Løseth started his career at Statoil and later on gained experience in various roles with increasing responsibility in different companies in the energy sector.

