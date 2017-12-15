Petrobras and ExxonMobil form strategic alliance

News

//

Petrobras and ExxonMobil have signed a memorandum of understanding regarding a strategic alliance to jointly identify and evaluate potential business opportunities.

The memorandum of understanding was signed in Rio de Janeiro by Pedro Parente, president of Petrobras, Brad Corson, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Ventures, and Stephen Greenlee, president of ExxonMobil Exploration Company.

Petrobras and ExxonMobil will evaluate areas of mutual interest that bring together their world-class experience across all sectors of the oil and gas production value chain, including opportunities for cooperation in exploration, production, gas and chemicals both inside and outside Brazil.

For Petrobras, the formation of alliances is an important strategy in the Business and Management Plan 2017-2021, since alliances bring significant potential benefits, such as risk sharing, augmented investment capacity in the oil and gas chain, technology sharing and strengthening of corporate governance.

The agreement reinforces ExxonMobil’s strategic relationship with Petrobras and continuing emphasis on growing this relationship and its business in Brazil, building on its more than 100 years in the country.

In September, Petrobras and ExxonMobil jointly acquired six offshore blocks in the Campos Basin in the Brazil National Agency of Petroleum’s 14th tender round.

More articles from this category

More news

HR Wallingford tests help predict movement of unexploded ordnance Equipment & Technology //

Petrobras and ExxonMobil form strategic alliance News //

Fugro shareholders approve Løseth as board member and future CEO Company News //

Malaysia confirmed as Van Gogh's destination Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Van Aalst Group becomes majority shareholder in Techano Company News //

FCS 7011 added to Metal Shark relationship with Damen Yard News //

Prysmian to provide power grid connection in Bahrain Company News //

Aker Solutions to provide subsea production system for Ærfugl Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Ashtead teams with Newton Labs to deliver underwater inspection services Projects and Operations //

Modulift beam lifts tunnel boring machine in world first Projects and Operations //

Glomar 4-Winds bound for Gabon Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

SolstadFarstad wins contracts offshore Brazil and in North Sea Contracts, Tenders and Rates //