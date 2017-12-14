Aker Solutions to provide subsea production system for Ærfugl

Aker Solutions to provide subsea production system for ÆrfuglContracts, Tenders and Rates // December 14, 2017
Aker Solutions has been awarded a contract by Aker BP to deliver the subsea production system for the first phase of the Ærfugl development offshore Norway.
The award was made on behalf of the Skarv Unit and is subject to government approval of the plan for development and operation (PDO) of Ærfugl.
The subsea system will include wellheads, vertical subsea trees, a tie-in module and an umbilical riser base. The contract includes an option for Ærfugl Phase 2.
"We are pleased to have secured this contract," said Executive Vice President Knut Sandvik, who heads Aker Solutions' projects delivery center. "Our vertical subsea tree sets a new standard for safe and cost-efficient offshore operations."
The work will begin immediately and will involve Aker Solutions facilities in Norway, Malaysia and the UK.
Ærfugl is a gas condensate field about 210km offshore Sandnessjøen in Norway. It will be connected back to the Skarv floating production, storage and offloading vessel operated by Aker BP.
The first phase of Ærfugl includes three production wells and is scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2020.
