Prysmian to provide power grid connection in Bahrain

Prysmian to provide power grid connection in BahrainCompany News // December 14, 2017
Prysmian Group has been awarded a contract worth in the region of €80 million by Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) in the Kingdom of Bahrain to develop a 400 kV cable loop circuit.
As part of EWA’s strategic 400 kV Transmission Development programme the project adds a crucial link to the infrastructure of the Kingdom of Bahrain and is the first 400 kV XLPE submarine cable to be installed in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Region.
The project follows a previous contract awarded to Prysmian by the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) for a 400 kV HVAC oil-filled cable submarine interconnection between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.
