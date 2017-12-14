FCS 7011 added to Metal Shark relationship with Damen

Yard News

//

As an extension of its existing relationship with Netherlands-based Damen Shipyards, Louisiana-based shipbuilder Metal Shark has announced the availability of the new Damen FCS 7011 for the US market.

Developed by Damen in response to feedback from leaders in the offshore oil and gas sector, the FCS 7011 has been designed to reduce logistical cost and increase efficiencies in an era of low oil prices.

The all-aluminum monohull FCS 7011 is a fast and comfortable crew supply solution for offshore production facilities. Damen says the vessel offers increased safety compared to traditional crew supply vessels.

Incorporating Damen’s 'Sea Axe' bow and a ride control system for roll and pitch reduction, the FCS 7011 offers increased operability in offshore sea states.

Steerable skegs allow for highly accurate course corrections, while a gyroscope maintains stability during crew transfer, with a motion-compensating gangway among its numerous available features.

The FCS 7011 has been designed for passenger comfort and may be custom-configured to suit individual client requirements. With its size, range, 40-knot speed, and 150-passenger capacity, the vessel allows operators to efficiently service multiple platforms on a single trip for maximum cost savings and energy gains.

“The FCS 7011 utilizes smart design and the latest technology to bring new levels of comfort, safety, and efficiency to the offshore sector,” said Metal Shark CEO Chris Allard.

If ordered, the FCS 7011 will be produced at Metal Shark’s Franklin, Louisiana shipyard.

More articles from this category

More news

FCS 7011 added to Metal Shark relationship with Damen Yard News //

Prysmian to provide power grid connection in Bahrain Company News //

Aker Solutions to provide subsea production system for Ærfugl Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Ashtead teams with Newton Labs to deliver underwater inspection services Projects and Operations //

Modulift beam lifts tunnel boring machine in world first Projects and Operations //

Glomar 4-Winds bound for Gabon Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

SolstadFarstad wins contracts offshore Brazil and in North Sea Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

MAC Goliath Pte Ltd fails to make interest payment on seabed mining ship Company News //

Aquabotix unveils new ROV/AUV Vessel & ROV News //

Teledyne PDS releases new pile driving application Company News //

OOS International to build semi-submersible crane vessel Vessel & ROV News //

Able Group steps up investment at Seaton Port Facility Company News //

Seatronics appoints regional manager in Middle East Company News //