Glomar 4-Winds bound for Gabon

Glomar Offshore says its standby vessel Glomar 4-Winds has been fixed to partner Rederij Groen for a seasonal term contract in Gabon.

Glomar 4-Winds will undertake seismic guard and chase duties for Rederij Groen’s clients for the next five months, this being Glomar’s first deployment in Sub-Saharan Africa.

