OOS International to build semi-submersible crane vessel

OOS International Group BV in the Netherlands has signed a memorandum of understanding with China Merchants Industry Holdings for construction of what it believes will be the largest semi-submersible construction vessel in the world.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the semi-submersible crane vessel (SSCV) vessel in July 2017. Basic design of OOS Zeelandia, which will be 225 m long with a breadth of 117 m, has been under way for some time.

The SSCV will be suitable for platform removal and installation in deep water and will be equipped with two 12,000-tonne capacity cranes. The dynamically positioned SSCV will also have a DP work bridge capable of rotating through 360 degrees on which dynamic positioning operators and crane drivers will be located next to one another.

The new vessel will have what OOS International describes as “an enormous open deck” for heavy modules. The cranes will be an unprecedented 112 m apart from one another.

OOS Zeelandia will be an ICE-class 1B unit with engines capable of burning liquefied natural gas. When under way, it will be capable of a transit speed of in excess of 15.4 knots and has been designed to have low fuel consumption thanks to its asymmetric hull design.

