Teledyne PDS releases new pile driving application

Company News

Teledyne PDS has released a new application for pile driving guidance and monitoring.

Teledyne PDS customers can now use the high-performance software for pile driving applications, including guidance and monitoring, which will reduce production time significantly.

Key benefits are quick accurate GNSS positioning of the pile, visualization of the pile driving process, increased safety of the piling crew and integration with the other Teledyne PDS applications.

A pile data file with pre-engineering information (such as position and orientation information) is used as guidance during real time operations. The operator selects the pile to be placed and Teledyne PDS then expertly interprets the environment and will display all relevant information to the user.

For the pile driving application Teledyne PDS has introduced a construction plan view with three guidance bars, an online dredge/construction 3D view and a construction bullseye plan View to guide and monitor the pile driving.

A statistic report is created after each pile is placed with custom data items selected by the operator.

