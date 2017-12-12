Subsea 7 awarded 'substantial' contract by Aker BP

Subsea 7 awarded 'substantial' contract by Aker BPNews // December 12, 2017
Subsea 7 has been awarded a 'substantial' contract by Aker BP on behalf of the Skarv Unit for the Ærfugl gas field development, located approximately 210km west of Sandnessjøen in the Norwegian Sea.
The contract includes an option for the Ærfugl Phase 2 scope, which may be exercised by Aker BP in the future.
The EPCI contract is a long-distance tie-back involving the application of Subsea 7's Electrically Heat Traced Flowline (EHTF) technology for the 21 km tie-back to the Skarv FPSO.
Project management and engineering will commence immediately at Subsea 7's offices in Stavanger, Norway.
Fabrication of the EHTF system will take place at Subsea 7's spoolbase at Vigra, Norway and offshore operations will take place in 2019 and 2020.
More articles from this category