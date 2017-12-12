Subsea 7 awarded 'substantial' contract by Aker BP

News

//

Subsea 7 has been awarded a 'substantial' contract by Aker BP on behalf of the Skarv Unit for the Ærfugl gas field development, located approximately 210km west of Sandnessjøen in the Norwegian Sea.

The contract includes an option for the Ærfugl Phase 2 scope, which may be exercised by Aker BP in the future.

The EPCI contract is a long-distance tie-back involving the application of Subsea 7's Electrically Heat Traced Flowline (EHTF) technology for the 21 km tie-back to the Skarv FPSO.

Project management and engineering will commence immediately at Subsea 7's offices in Stavanger, Norway.

Fabrication of the EHTF system will take place at Subsea 7's spoolbase at Vigra, Norway and offshore operations will take place in 2019 and 2020.

More articles from this category

More news

Aquabotix unveils new ROV/AUV Vessel & ROV News //

Teledyne PDS releases new pile driving application Company News //

OOS International to build semi-submersible crane vessel Vessel & ROV News //

Able Group steps up investment at Seaton Port Facility Company News //

Seatronics appoints regional manager in Middle East Company News //

Naming ceremony held for VOS Stone Vessel & ROV News //

N-Sea develops UXO detection system Equipment & Technology //

MDL partners with Delmar in Gulf of Mexico Company News //

MacArtney umbilical winch for cable plough Equipment & Technology //

Ashtead Technology and Forum Energy Technologies form subsea rentals joint venture Company News //

Polarcus secures funding for 3D broadband project in Australia Projects and Operations //

LOC Group appoints new Master Mariner Company News //