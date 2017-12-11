MDL partners with Delmar in Gulf of Mexico

MDL partners with Delmar in Gulf of MexicoCompany News // December 11, 2017
Maritime Developments (MDL) has entered into a partnership with mooring specialist Delmar Systems to provide a flex-lay equipment spread in the US.
It will be available for hire from Delmar’s existing facility in Fourchon, Louisiana, offering 11 acre of shore space, 600ft of dockside access and the use of the port’s largest crane at 650 tons.
The first MDL units are already in transit across the Atlantic for upcoming projects in autumn and winter this year.
Matt Smith, VP of Operations at Delmar Systems said: “With all the challenges the industry’s been throwing at us there are also a lot of opportunities to improve the way things are done. To partner with MDL is really exciting, as this allows us to extend our support to our clients and to assist new customers with reducing their project costs and schedules.”
Thanks to the modular design of the equipment and clever sea-fastening solutions, the MDL Spread can be quickly moved by road between onshore locations or transferred easily between back decks - meaning immediate availability of a flex-lay spread as and when required, without reliance on transit, vessel schedule and cost.
Delmar’s location in Port Fourchon will allow easy mobilisation in the Gulf and provide storage, maintenance and repair services, seasoned through years of on and offshore experience in the companies’ respective markets.
Derek Smith, CEO of MDL said: “For a long time now it had been our ambition to set up a physical base in the Americas - probably even before our first delivery to the region in 2013. We found a perfect match in Delmar as a company who shares our vision for providing clients with great equipment at minimum inconvenience."
