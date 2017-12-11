N-Sea develops UXO detection system

Subsea IMR provider N-Sea has announced the launch of Magsense, a vertical gradiometer array specifically designed for Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) campaigns.

Developed in-house by N-Sea, the system has been designed to collect and record high resolution data in magnetically noisy subsea environments and hostile conditions, delivering unprecedented accuracy, greater efficiency and enhanced safety in the detection of UXO.

N-Sea Chief Operating Officer, Roddy James said “Magsense has been developed specifically for wide seabed survey, with highly accurate UXO target detection and accurate modelling, it is suitable for use in all environments. Uniquely, this allows for the collection of high quality, high density gradiometer data in previously inaccessible, shallow tidal areas.”

Used in conjunction with a Remotely Operated Tow Vehicle (ROTV), the MagSense frame can be towed through the water ensuring that even the most uneven of terrain is tracked accurately and consistently.

Additional sensors provide a better control of the unit, and the 3D steering of the frame drastically decreases the amount of infill to be budgeted for, whilst its specially-designed launch-and-recovery system keeps manual handling to a minimum and reduces risk to personnel.

