Naming ceremony held for VOS Stone

Vroon Offshore says the latest addition to its fleet, VOS Stone, was named on 8 December.

VOS Stone is a subsea-support/walk-to-work vessel and sister vessel to VOS Start, currently employed at the Walney Extension offshore windfarm in the Irish Sea.

Both vessels are purpose-built to support offshore operations in the renewable industry and walk-to-work projects in the offshore oil and gas industry.

VOS Stone was delivered to Vroon by Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding, China in July 2017. After undergoing final outfitting works in the Netherlands, the vessel is now ready to commence operations in the North Sea.



VOS Stone, like her sister vessel, is equipped with a motion-compensated offshore gangway and a 50 tonne active-heave-compensated crane. A covered warehouse on the maindeck level enhances the vessel’s versatility to undetake cargo handling and passenger transfers to and from offshore assets, such as wind turbines, offshore platforms or crew transfer vessels, as well as engage in subsea-support operations.

VOS Stone has already been awarded a contract by VBMS to support inter-array cabling operations at the Arkona offshore windfarm during the first half of next year. In summer 2018, the vessel will undertake similar operations for Eon, woking on the commissioning phase of the same windfarm.

