Seatronics appoints regional manager in Middle East

Company News

//

Seatronics has appointed Akram Ali as regional manager, Middle East.

Mr Ali, who will be based in Seatronics’ office in Abu Dhabi, will be responsible for leading and developing opportunities in the Middle East region with a particular focus on establishing long-term relationships with key authorities and survey companies within the region.

He brings more than 15 years’ experience in hydrographic survey to the role, having held the role of Senior Surveyor and Party Chief in companies including Fugro, Subsea 7, Horizon and Acergy.

During his role as Operations Manager and Business Development Manager at Global Offshore, he established a new ROV division as well as opening new branches in UAE and Cyprus.

He also worked with Ships and Boats Oil Services to establish its hydrographic survey division and opened its new office in Canada.

