Oceanteam selling part of its Solutions business

Oceanteam selling part of its Solutions businessCompany News // December 8, 2017
Oceanteam ASA, the Dutch - Norwegian offshore service provider listed on the Oslo stock exchange, has signed a heads of terms agreement to sell part of its Solutions business.
The expected buyer will start a due diligence process and parties have started to document the transaction.
Commercial terms remain confidential and further information will be released as soon as the transaction is closed.
After the transaction, Oceanteam, will continue to comprise two operating segments, Shipping and Solutions.
