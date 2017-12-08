LOC Group appoints new Master Mariner

Company News

//

LOC has appointed a new Master Mariner in Singapore. Redza Wahid has over four decades of experience in the marine industry, including 20 years as Marine Surveyor.

Before joining LOC he was managing a team of Marine Surveyors as Operations Manager. Apart from experience in surveys, inspections and vessel assurance, he has extensive experience in hands on rig moving and rig move marine warranty in South East Asia.

Commenting on the appointment LOC’s Managing Director for the Singapore office, Rutger Bierman said “We are very pleased to have Redza on our team. Singapore is a very important market from where offshore vessels and drilling units mobilise for operations in oilfields elsewhere in the Asia Pacific Region."

More articles from this category

More news

MacArtney umbilical winch for cable plough Equipment & Technology //

Ashtead Technology and Forum Energy Technologies form subsea rentals joint venture Company News //

Polarcus secures funding for 3D broadband project in Australia Projects and Operations //

LOC Group appoints new Master Mariner Company News //

Oceanteam selling part of its Solutions business Company News //

Delmar bags new mooring yard in Australia Company News //

PGS completes North Madura 3D survey Projects and Operations //

James Fisher acquires EDS HV Group Ltd Company News //

NorSea Group to build ro-ro facility at Polarbase Company News //

M2 Subsea bolsters European business development team Company News //

Name change at Gardline Company News //

Glomar Linde wins work outside North Sea Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

DP Cirrus delivered to new owner Vessel & ROV News //