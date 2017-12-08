Offshore Shipping Online

    LOC Group appoints new Master Mariner

    Company News // December 8, 2017

    LOC  has appointed a new Master Mariner in Singapore. Redza Wahid has over four decades of experience in the marine industry, including 20 years as Marine Surveyor.

    Before joining LOC he was managing a team of Marine Surveyors as Operations Manager. Apart from experience in surveys, inspections and vessel assurance, he has extensive experience in hands on rig moving and rig move marine warranty in South East Asia.

    Commenting on the appointment LOC’s Managing Director for the Singapore office, Rutger Bierman said “We are very pleased to have Redza on our team. Singapore is a very important market from where offshore vessels and drilling units mobilise for operations in oilfields elsewhere in the Asia Pacific Region."

