Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Polarcus secures funding for 3D broadband project in Australia

    Projects and Operations // December 8, 2017

    Polarcus Limited has secured significant industry prefunding and has been granted the environmental permit for a broadband 3D marine seismic project in Australia.

    This extension of Polarcus' Cygnus multi-client 3D survey represents the next step towards unlocking the complex geology of the Vulcan Sub-basin through the application of Polarcus' XArray acquisition methodology.

    The project is due to commence in Q4 2017 and will run for approximately four weeks. As a result of this timing, the previously announced Australian projects will commence in 2018 extending the Polarcus Australian campaign into Q2 2018.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers