Polarcus secures funding for 3D broadband project in Australia

Polarcus Limited has secured significant industry prefunding and has been granted the environmental permit for a broadband 3D marine seismic project in Australia.

This extension of Polarcus' Cygnus multi-client 3D survey represents the next step towards unlocking the complex geology of the Vulcan Sub-basin through the application of Polarcus' XArray acquisition methodology.

The project is due to commence in Q4 2017 and will run for approximately four weeks. As a result of this timing, the previously announced Australian projects will commence in 2018 extending the Polarcus Australian campaign into Q2 2018.

