Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Petrobras receives more than R$650 million recovered by Operation Car Wash

    News // December 8, 2017

    Petrobras reports that it has received about R$654 million through cooperation agreements concluded with individuals and legal entities within the scope of the Car Wash Operation.

    The total amount transferred to Petrobras since the beginning of the operation has reached R$ 1.476 billion.

    Petrobras has been working in partnership with the Federal Prosecutors Office, the Brazilian Federal Police, Federal Revenue Services and other competent authorities since the beginning of investigations.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers