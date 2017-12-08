Petrobras receives more than R$650 million recovered by Operation Car Wash

Petrobras receives more than R$650 million recovered by Operation Car WashNews // December 8, 2017
Petrobras reports that it has received about R$654 million through cooperation agreements concluded with individuals and legal entities within the scope of the Car Wash Operation.
The total amount transferred to Petrobras since the beginning of the operation has reached R$ 1.476 billion.
Petrobras has been working in partnership with the Federal Prosecutors Office, the Brazilian Federal Police, Federal Revenue Services and other competent authorities since the beginning of investigations.
