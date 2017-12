MacArtney umbilical winch for cable plough

Requiring a trenching umbilical winch for deployment of underwater equipment, Assodivers has placed an order with MacArtney.

The scope of supply includes a trenching umbilical winch and an electric-optical slip ring. The winch is characterised by a self-contained, all steel welded construction with protection frame, drum, level wind, gear box, electric motor and switch board.

