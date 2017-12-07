M2 Subsea bolsters European business development team

M2 Subsea bolsters European business development teamCompany News // December 7, 2017
M2 Subsea, the independent provider of ROV services, has bolstered its European business development team with the appointment of David Sinclair as business development manager – renewables and decommissioning.
Based in Aberdeen, Mr Sinclair will be responsible for leading the company’s business acquisition strategy for both these sectors in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) and Europe.
Bringing more than 10 years of industry experience, Mr Sinclair joins M2 Subsea from Bibby Offshore where he held the position of engineering and innovation manager.
Graduating with a masters degree in Mechanical Engineering, he started his career as a project engineer at Global Pipelay Operations Group before progressing to senior engineering roles at Subsea 7 and Technip Offshore Wind.
He has extensive experience in marine technology and an established a track record in achieving project success utilising his technical and managerial skills.
More articles from this category