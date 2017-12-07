M2 Subsea bolsters European business development team

Company News

//

M2 Subsea, the independent provider of ROV services, has bolstered its European business development team with the appointment of David Sinclair as business development manager – renewables and decommissioning.



Based in Aberdeen, Mr Sinclair will be responsible for leading the company’s business acquisition strategy for both these sectors in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) and Europe.



Bringing more than 10 years of industry experience, Mr Sinclair joins M2 Subsea from Bibby Offshore where he held the position of engineering and innovation manager.



Graduating with a masters degree in Mechanical Engineering, he started his career as a project engineer at Global Pipelay Operations Group before progressing to senior engineering roles at Subsea 7 and Technip Offshore Wind.



He has extensive experience in marine technology and an established a track record in achieving project success utilising his technical and managerial skills.







More articles from this category

More news

Delmar bags new mooring yard in Australia Company News //

PGS completes North Madura 3D survey Projects and Operations //

James Fisher acquires EDS HV Group Ltd Company News //

NorSea Group to build ro-ro facility at Polarbase Company News //

M2 Subsea bolsters European business development team Company News //

Name change at Gardline Company News //

Glomar Linde wins work outside North Sea Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

DP Cirrus delivered to new owner Vessel & ROV News //

Tilted retractable thruster provides powerful performance Equipment & Technology //

Malcor to step down after CGG restructuring Company News //

ABS issues energy solutions guidance Publications //

Esvagt's new SOV named Vessel & ROV News //

UDS secures contract for Van Gogh Vessel & ROV News //

Magseis awarded Red Sea deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //