NorSea Group to build ro-ro facility at Polarbase

Company News

//

NorSea Group is to invest Nkr 60 million at Hammerfest Harbour to build a new roll-on/roll-off facility at its Polarbase supply base.

The announcement follows Statoil’s submission this week of its Plan for Development and Operation for the Johan Castberg project in the Barents Sea. Further investment plans by NorSea Group are expected to follow.

NorSea Group CEO John Stangeland said “The Johan Castberg decision is an important milestone for our long-term focus in Hammerfest. The decision will see us build a new, modern ro-ro structure at Polarbase. In addition to this, we believe the Johan Catsberg project will create establishment needs for the wider supplier industry in Hammerfest, and we anticipate that we will make further investment in infrastructure to meet these needs.”

Polarbase Managing Director Ketil Holmgren said “Our existing supply base in Hammerfest is well established with good functionality. New ro-ro facilities at the quay will allow for even more efficient loading and unloading work, and the expected further investments will contribute to even better facilities at our supply base going forward.”

The Johan Castberg decision was crucial for further developing a competitive supplier cluster in Hammerfest, said Mr Stangeland. "The development phase means many years of project activities. Operation of another field in the Barents Sea gives NorSea Group and the supplier industry in general the possibility for long-term investments, both in competence development and recruitment.”

Consultancy Agenda Kaupang has estimated the project will create 30-45 new supply base-related jobs.

Mr Holmgren continued “This confirms our own experience when Eni Norway chose Polarbase as its supply base site for Goliat. Start-up will give vital stability for us, our employees and our partners.

"With both Goliat and Johan Castberg in operation, we will have two offshore installations in the Barents Sea – which is something we see as extremely positive.”

