PGS completes North Madura 3D survey

The seismic vessel PGS Apollo has completed a triple source MultiClient 3D survey in North Madura and is now available for other acquisition projects, as part of PGS' support for the MIGAS plan for licensing new areas in the North Madura/East Java Basin and beyond.

The North Madura 3D is the first MultiClient 3D that has been acquired in Indonesia for over six years. PGS Apollo towed a triple source configuration and an efficient spread designed to deal with operational constraints in the locality.

PGS has applied modern seismic acquisition methods, including acquisition-based wavefield deghosting, which allows a raft of tailored imaging solutions using dual sensor GeoStreamer® true broadband technology to be deployed.

PGS' GeoStreamer acquisition and imaging techniques record more detailed broadband data from shallow to deep, exploiting a full spectrum of low-to-high frequencies, to provide clearer images and more reliable data for AVO/AVA analysis.

GeoStreamer data supports the exploration journey from prospect identification to assessing rock properties.

GeoStreamer derived rock properties closely match well measurements, making it possible to extrapolate lithology and better predict fluid types.

North Madura has never lacked drillable prospects, however, the key to success is understanding the petroleum system. In the past, this has posed a serious challenge. Older seismic data has suffered from limited offsets and restricted depth, making it difficult to image newer, deeper plays.

The new data is expected to revolutionize the understanding of the North Madura Platform and its associated grabens.

GeoStreamer imaging of intra-carbonate reflectors will enable improved porosity estimations at the Kujung (Mid Miocene) level, where there are still a number of untested leads.

The modern broadband data will provide improved illumination under the carbonates to open up the deeper Ngimbang play as well as a potential basement play.

The Ngimbang play (re-proven by the recent Sidayu well) is prevalent in the survey area.

The North Madura 3D MultiClient data will be available for viewing in Q1 2018.

