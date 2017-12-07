Offshore Shipping Online

    Delmar bags new mooring yard in Australia

    Company News // December 7, 2017

    Delmar Systems Pty Ltd has acquired a new mooring equipment storage yard and base facility located at 10 Pyramid Dr, Karratha, Western Australia.

    The 10,000m2 yard houses Delmar’s large inventory of offshore mooring equipment which is available for rent to customers in Australia and beyond.

    Completely stabilized and fenced, this secure yard has operational offices, workshops and a large area for equipment storage and maintenance operations. The new yard also houses a Shire approved wash-down facility.

    "The addition of this yard to our operation allows us to enhance the service that we provide to our customers in Australia and surrounding areas," said the company. "Additionally, Delmar offers third party storage services and performs mooring equipment inspection and maintenance in the controlled and protected environment."

