Esvagt's new SOV named

Esvagt's latest service operation vessel (SOV), Esvagt Mercator, has been named at Port of Ostende in Belgium. The vessel has been chartred by MHI Vestas Offshore Wind.

Esvagt Mercator will support 50 turbines on the Nobelwind offshore windfarm, and 55 turbines on the Belwind 1 project.

The 58m ship was designed for highest possible level of efficiency and low fuel consumption and will operate from the Port of Oostende. It will provide a base for 36 windfarm technicians for periods of up to two weeks at sea.

The ship is equipped with three 'safe transfer boats' designed for safe and efficient transfer of personnel from Esvagt Mercator to turbines. MHI Vestas has an operations and maintenance base in Oostende with 65 people in permanent employment.

Esvagt Mercator is significantly smaller than other SOVs and it is differently equipped compared to other units. Unlike other SOVs, it will only transfer technicians to turbines using the safe transfer boats, rather than using a gangway.

