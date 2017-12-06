Offshore Shipping Online

    Malcor to step down after CGG restructuring

    Company News // December 6, 2017

    With CGG approaching completion of its restructuring process, after eight years as Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Georges Malcor has decided, in agreement with the board of directors of the company, not to pursue his mandate to remain as CEO once the restructuring process is completed.

    The Board of Directors will therefore immediately launch the search for a new Chief Executive Officer.

    Jean-Georges Malcor will complete the financial restructuring process in the first quarter of 2018. He will then step down as CEO when his successor is appointed.

    Mr Malcor will remain at the company until his retirement on 1 October 2018.

