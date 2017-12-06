Tilted retractable thruster provides powerful performance

Wärtsilä has launched the Wärtsilä WST-24R, which it describes as the industry's first tilted steerable thruster with combined electric retraction and steering.



Enabling excellent auxiliary manoeuvring in stationkeeping or dynamic positioning (DP) operations, the WST-24R is designed to provide reliability, easy installation, integration and maintenance.



One of the most notable features of the new thruster is the gearbox, which has an 8-degrees tilted propeller shaft configuration. This significantly reduces thruster/hull interactional losses, thereby producing up to 20 per cent more effective thrust than conventional non-tilted thrusters and enabling lower fuel consumption. This extra effective thrust directly contributes to the advanced DP capability of a vessel.



Replacing the existing LMT 1510, the WST-24R thruster offers more than 10 per cent added thrust. This, combined with improved hydrodynamics and a dedicated Wärtsilä thruster nozzle design, reduces the environmental impact of the propulsion system.

The WST-24R can also be delivered to comply with clean notation and is compatible with the US EPA's VGP2013 stipulations.

The WST-24R is also designed to achieve reliability with fewer components. All systems are easily accessible for maintenance, while the combined steering-retraction seals, designed to have no oil to water interface to reduce environmental risk, can be replaced from inboard.

Steering is electric, rather than hydraulic, further enhancing the capabilities of the system, and the new retraction system is lightweight and safe with self-locking electric actuation.



The unit is particularly suited to applications in shuttle tankers and offshore support and construction vessels.

"This latest addition to our thruster offering increases operational efficiency for owners and operators, while the pre-aligned plug and play installation eases shipyard time and costs. There are other retractable thrusters of this size on the market, but the Wärtsilä WST-24R is the only one with the tilted configuration advantage," said Michel van Veluw, Director Thrusters & Propulsion Controls, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions.

