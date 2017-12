DP Cirrus delivered to new owner

Vessel & ROV News

//

Broker GRS has reported the sale of the vessel DP Cirrus to a new owner.

The DP2 vessel, which has an accommodation module and offshore crane, is currently being prepared for a new assignment in the Barents Sea.

More articles from this category

More news

Name change at Gardline Company News //

Glomar Linde wins work outside North Sea Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

DP Cirrus delivered to new owner Vessel & ROV News //

Tilted retractable thruster provides powerful performance Equipment & Technology //

Malcor to step down after CGG restructuring Company News //

ABS issues energy solutions guidance Publications //

Esvagt's new SOV named Vessel & ROV News //

UDS secures contract for Van Gogh Vessel & ROV News //

Magseis awarded Red Sea deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Prysmian to acquire General Cable News //

Oceanteam secures contract extension Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

NOC contract for Ampelmann Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

SMST access solution for Jumbo's Fairplayer Equipment & Technology //

Royal IHC acquires Maritime Design & Engineering Services Company News //