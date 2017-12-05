SMST access solution for Jumbo's Fairplayer

SMST access solution for Jumbo's FairplayerEquipment & Technology // December 5, 2017
A SMST gangway was recently installed on Jumbo’s DP2 heavy lift crane vessel Fairplayer. The gangway, a M series telescopic access bridge, is enabling personnel to walk safely from the vessel to windfarm structures during installation of the transition pieces on the Arkona offshore windfarm.
The first landing of the modular gangway took place early in November, after a short installation period in the port of Rotterdam.
Since all of the transition pieces will be installed with the vessel in DP2 mode, use of a compensated gangway was necessary. Continuous access provided by the telescopic access bridge supports the efficiency of walk-to-work operations.
The M Series, which SMST has available for purchase or rent, is suitable for a variety of vessels and operational situations. It has a small footprint, is transportable by container truck, can be mobilized quickly in one lift and has a large operational window. The system is remotely controlled by vessel’s crew, doesn’t need large generators and is inexpensive to operate. The modular setup of the gangway enables working on variable heights.
More articles from this category