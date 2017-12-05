NOC contract for Ampelmann

NOC contract for AmpelmannContracts, Tenders and Rates // December 5, 2017
Ampelmann has secured a contract to supply an A-type gangway system to North Oil Company (NOC). The gangway will be installed on Bourbon Gulf Star, a DP2, 72-pax support vessel.
The vessel is currently deployed to the Al Shaheen Oil Field, 80km north of Doha, Qatar. Enabling access to multiple offshore platforms, the Ampelmann gangway will be used for project and maintenance campaigns, as well as supporting various scheduled shutdowns.
The patented system can compensate up to 3m significant wave height to transfer personnel safely and efficiently, in a matter of minutes.
