NOC contract for Ampelmann

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Ampelmann has secured a contract to supply an A-type gangway system to North Oil Company (NOC). The gangway will be installed on Bourbon Gulf Star, a DP2, 72-pax support vessel.

The vessel is currently deployed to the Al Shaheen Oil Field, 80km north of Doha, Qatar. Enabling access to multiple offshore platforms, the Ampelmann gangway will be used for project and maintenance campaigns, as well as supporting various scheduled shutdowns.

The patented system can compensate up to 3m significant wave height to transfer personnel safely and efficiently, in a matter of minutes.

More articles from this category

More news

Name change at Gardline Company News //

Glomar Linde wins work outside North Sea Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

DP Cirrus delivered to new owner Vessel & ROV News //

Tilted retractable thruster provides powerful performance Equipment & Technology //

Malcor to step down after CGG restructuring Company News //

ABS issues energy solutions guidance Publications //

Esvagt's new SOV named Vessel & ROV News //

UDS secures contract for Van Gogh Vessel & ROV News //

Magseis awarded Red Sea deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Prysmian to acquire General Cable News //

Oceanteam secures contract extension Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

NOC contract for Ampelmann Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

SMST access solution for Jumbo's Fairplayer Equipment & Technology //

Royal IHC acquires Maritime Design & Engineering Services Company News //