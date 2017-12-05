Oceanteam secures contract extension

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Oceanteam Solutions has signed a contract extension for the supply of additional equipment and engineering services.

A 2,000 tonne turntable lay spread will be mobilised on the client's cable lay barge that already has an Oceanteam Solutions' 4,000 tonne turntable lay spread mounted on deck.

Both turntables will work on the NordLink project until October 2018 with the option to extend for another year and a half.

In 2015, Oceanteam Solutions supplied the client a lay spread consisting of a 4,000 tonne demountable turntable and loading tower with a built-in tensioner. The equipment successfully worked on a cable laying project in German waters until October 2017.

More articles from this category

More news

Name change at Gardline Company News //

Glomar Linde wins work outside North Sea Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

DP Cirrus delivered to new owner Vessel & ROV News //

Tilted retractable thruster provides powerful performance Equipment & Technology //

Malcor to step down after CGG restructuring Company News //

ABS issues energy solutions guidance Publications //

Esvagt's new SOV named Vessel & ROV News //

UDS secures contract for Van Gogh Vessel & ROV News //

Magseis awarded Red Sea deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Prysmian to acquire General Cable News //

Oceanteam secures contract extension Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

NOC contract for Ampelmann Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

SMST access solution for Jumbo's Fairplayer Equipment & Technology //

Royal IHC acquires Maritime Design & Engineering Services Company News //