Oceanteam secures contract extension

Oceanteam secures contract extensionContracts, Tenders and Rates // December 5, 2017
Oceanteam Solutions has signed a contract extension for the supply of additional equipment and engineering services.
A 2,000 tonne turntable lay spread will be mobilised on the client's cable lay barge that already has an Oceanteam Solutions' 4,000 tonne turntable lay spread mounted on deck.
Both turntables will work on the NordLink project until October 2018 with the option to extend for another year and a half.
In 2015, Oceanteam Solutions supplied the client a lay spread consisting of a 4,000 tonne demountable turntable and loading tower with a built-in tensioner. The equipment successfully worked on a cable laying project in German waters until October 2017.
