Magseis awarded Red Sea deal

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Magseis has together with is partner BGP been awarded an extension to an ongoing contract with BGP Arabia and Saudi Aramco to acquire additional ocean bottom seismic data in the Red Sea.

The new survey has an expected duration of more than seven months and will commence in January 2018.

The survey features complicated surface and geological conditions with a combination of deep and shallow marine work.

Artemis Athene, Magseis' OBS vessel, will be used for the survey.

