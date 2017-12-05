UDS secures contract for Van Gogh

UDS secures contract for Van GoghVessel & ROV News // December 5, 2017
Ultra Deep Solutions (UDS) reports that has entered into a five-year contract for the DSCV Van Gogh.
Van Gogh is a Marin Teknikk design vessel, 114m long by 23m and has an 18-man saturation system and twin 18-man SPHLs.
The vessel has a 150 tonne AHC with 1,100 m2 of open back deck.
The DNV-GL classed vessel has 14,700kW and accommodation for 120.
The company did not report who awarded the contract or where the vessel would be working but the vessel was recently reflagged to Malaysia.
