Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    UDS secures contract for Van Gogh

    Vessel & ROV News // December 5, 2017

    Ultra Deep Solutions (UDS) reports that has entered into a five-year contract for the DSCV Van Gogh.

    Van Gogh is a Marin Teknikk design vessel, 114m long by 23m and has an 18-man saturation system and twin 18-man SPHLs.

    The vessel has a 150 tonne AHC with 1,100 m2 of open back deck.

    The DNV-GL classed vessel has 14,700kW and accommodation for 120.

    The company did not report who awarded the contract or where the vessel would be working but the vessel was recently reflagged to Malaysia.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers