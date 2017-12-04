VOS Start secures new contract with MHI Vestas

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has awarded Vroon Offshore a contract for VOS Start to support the commissioning phase of the Borkum Riffgrund II offshore windfarm from spring 2018.



Vroon said the award underlines the strong relationship between Vroon and MHI Vestas and is a recognition of the service quality being delivered by VOS Start and her crew to the MHI Vestas team in the context of the commissioning of the Walney Extension offshore windfarm since August 2017.



VOS Start is a subsea-support/walk-to-work vessel, fitted with a 50 tonne active-heave-compensated crane, a Barge Master motion-compensated gangway for offshore personnel transfers and hotel-standard accommodation and office facilities for 60 people.

VOS Start was Vroon’s first walk-to-work vessel and was purpose-built to support offshore operations in the renewable energy industry and walk-to-work projects in the offshore oil and gas industry.

A sister vessel, VOS Stone, was delivered to the company this summer and will enter the market in the coming weeks.





