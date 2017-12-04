Alan Brunnen appointed Chairman at Seanamic Group

Alan Brunnen appointed Chairman at Seanamic GroupCompany News // December 4, 2017
The Seanamic Group has appointed Alan Brunnen as its new Chairman. Mr Brunnen has more than 30 years’ experience in the international energy industry, having previously undertaken senior management positions with subsea and engineering businesses.
He takes over the role from David Pridden, who resigned from the post in October due to an ongoing illness.
Martin Barnes, CEO of the Seanamic Group, said: “Alan’s depth of experience in the global subsea sector brings a new dynamic to the Seanamic Group. His commercial and project-orientated perspective will be invaluable as we move forward with our integrated service offering. On behalf of the Board and our management team, I’d like to welcome him to the Group, and I look forward to working with him in the future.”
Seanamic employs more than 140 people across Group companies Caley Ocean Systems, IMES International, Umbilicals International and Flexlife, and serves clients in the energy, defence, seismic and oceanographic science industries. The group is backed by the Piper Jaffray-managed Simmons Private Equity.
Mr Brunnen said: “There are significant long-term opportunities in the markets which the Seanamic Group serves, despite the surrounding uncertain operating environments. The group has a strong management team, sound business fundamentals and supportive investors: three factors which indicate the potential for strong business performance. I am looking forward to working with Seanamic’s stakeholders as we take this promising Group forward.”
More articles from this category