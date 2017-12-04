Alan Brunnen appointed Chairman at Seanamic Group

Company News

//

The Seanamic Group has appointed Alan Brunnen as its new Chairman. Mr Brunnen has more than 30 years’ experience in the international energy industry, having previously undertaken senior management positions with subsea and engineering businesses.

He takes over the role from David Pridden, who resigned from the post in October due to an ongoing illness.

Martin Barnes, CEO of the Seanamic Group, said: “Alan’s depth of experience in the global subsea sector brings a new dynamic to the Seanamic Group. His commercial and project-orientated perspective will be invaluable as we move forward with our integrated service offering. On behalf of the Board and our management team, I’d like to welcome him to the Group, and I look forward to working with him in the future.”

Seanamic employs more than 140 people across Group companies Caley Ocean Systems, IMES International, Umbilicals International and Flexlife, and serves clients in the energy, defence, seismic and oceanographic science industries. The group is backed by the Piper Jaffray-managed Simmons Private Equity.

Mr Brunnen said: “There are significant long-term opportunities in the markets which the Seanamic Group serves, despite the surrounding uncertain operating environments. The group has a strong management team, sound business fundamentals and supportive investors: three factors which indicate the potential for strong business performance. I am looking forward to working with Seanamic’s stakeholders as we take this promising Group forward.”

More articles from this category

More news

Royal IHC acquires Maritime Design & Engineering Services Company News //

UDS planning another newbuild Company News //

Alan Brunnen appointed Chairman at Seanamic Group Company News //

VOS Start secures new contract with MHI Vestas Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Fugro to undertake geotechnical investigations on behalf of Ørsted Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Tampnet 4G LTE now available in Gulf of Mexico Equipment & Technology //

TechnipFMC charters two Vroon vessels Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Maersk Supply Service takes delivery of second subsea unit Vessel & ROV News //

Peterson awarded Chrysaor logistics contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Damen delivers two FCS 4008s to Marine Core & Charter Yard News //

Siem Offshore halts talks about SOC sale Company News //

Seatronics increases investment in SPRINT Equipment & Technology //

Reports boost decommissioning intelligence Publications //

New contracts awarded to DOF Subsea Contracts, Tenders and Rates //