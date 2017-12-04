Offshore Shipping Online

    Royal IHC acquires Maritime Design & Engineering Services

    December 4, 2017

    Royal IHC has acquired Maritime Design & Engineering Services (MD&ES), based in Hardinxveld-Giessendam, The Netherlands. The company provides engineering services to a wide range of clients in the maritime sector, including IHC. Its services vary from feasibility studies and concept designs to detailed engineering.

    Following the acquisition, the staff of MD&ES will continue their activities within the department of IHC Engineering.

    Wim van de Voorde, former General Manager at MD&ES, will become Director Engineering Shipbuilding at IHC.

    Arjan Klijnsoon, Executive Director Shipbuilding at IHC, said “The acquisition of MD&ES enables IHC to strengthen its existing engineering organisation with high-quality engineers, who will contribute to the successful execution of our strong shipbuilding order book.”

