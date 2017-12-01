Damen delivers two FCS 4008s to Marine Core & Charter

Yard News

//

Damen Shipyards Group has delivered its first vessels to Marine Core & Charter LLC (MC2), a marine services company supporting the offshore energy sector in the Arabian Gulf.

The transaction is also a milestone as it represents the first deliveries of the Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 4008 class, Damen’s latest addition to its FCS range.

The first of the two FCS 4008 vessels was delivered in late September, just two months after the initial contract signing.

The second FCS 4008, Amia, was handed over at a ceremony held at the Emirates Palace Marina in Abu Dhabi on 23 November.

Like sister ship Ampi, Amia is fitted with seating for 90 personnel, has a maximum speed of 25 knots and a range of 1,200 nautical miles.

This gives the vessel the ability to reach even the furthest offshore installations. 140 square meters of cargo deck aft enable her to carry containers and a wide range of other equipment.

Damen’s ‘Axe bow’ design delivers excellent seakeeping in a wide range of weather conditions, ensuring that personnel arrive at their destinations ready for work.

The 40m FCS 4008 was introduced to fill the gap between the 53m FCS 5009 and 33m FCS 3307.

The FCS 4008 is essentially a scaled-down version of the FCS 5009 and is fully capable of taking on the same, wide variety of roles.

As well as personnel transfers, it can be fitted out for fire-fighting, oil recovery, safety stand-by, towing and security duties; on a smaller scale, but also at a lower cost.

More articles from this category

More news

Tampnet 4G LTE now available in Gulf of Mexico Equipment & Technology //

TechnipFMC charters two Vroon vessels Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Maersk Supply Service takes delivery of second subsea unit Vessel & ROV News //

Peterson awarded Chrysaor logistics contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Damen delivers two FCS 4008s to Marine Core & Charter Yard News //

Siem Offshore halts talks about SOC sale Company News //

Seatronics increases investment in SPRINT Equipment & Technology //

Reports boost decommissioning intelligence Publications //

New contracts awarded to DOF Subsea Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Glomar Wave completes first walk-to-work contract Projects and Operations //

Prosafe secures offshore accommodation deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Bibby Offshore to leave Bibby Line Group Company News //

Norwegian aluminum supplier Hydro acquires ownership stake in Corvus Energy Company News //

Well-Safe Solutions selects Dundee for marine support base Company News //