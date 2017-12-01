Maersk Supply Service takes delivery of second subsea unit

Maersk Supply Service takes delivery of second subsea unitVessel & ROV News // December 1, 2017
Maersk Supply Service has taken delivery of its second Stingray-class subsea support vessel, Maersk Involver.
COSCO Dalian Shipyard in China is building the quartet of ships, which are of Marin Teknikk MT6027 design.
The Stingray-class newbuilds are highly versatile vessels. Intended for a wide range of operations in deep and shallow water operations, including in challenging offshore environments, the vessels have an energy-efficient propulsion setup, class 3 dynamic positioning, a 400-tonne active heave-compensated crane and two work-class remotely operated vehicles capable of operating in up to 3,000m of water.
The vessels also have a large free deck area (1,850m2) with a large number of sea fastening features and cofferdams built in above all tanks to ensure efficiency and flexibility for client operations. The vessels have accommodation for 120 people.
