Maersk Supply Service takes delivery of second subsea unit

Vessel & ROV News

//

Maersk Supply Service has taken delivery of its second Stingray-class subsea support vessel, Maersk Involver.

COSCO Dalian Shipyard in China is building the quartet of ships, which are of Marin Teknikk MT6027 design.

The Stingray-class newbuilds are highly versatile vessels. Intended for a wide range of operations in deep and shallow water operations, including in challenging offshore environments, the vessels have an energy-efficient propulsion setup, class 3 dynamic positioning, a 400-tonne active heave-compensated crane and two work-class remotely operated vehicles capable of operating in up to 3,000m of water.

The vessels also have a large free deck area (1,850m2) with a large number of sea fastening features and cofferdams built in above all tanks to ensure efficiency and flexibility for client operations. The vessels have accommodation for 120 people.

More articles from this category

More news

Tampnet 4G LTE now available in Gulf of Mexico Equipment & Technology //

TechnipFMC charters two Vroon vessels Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Maersk Supply Service takes delivery of second subsea unit Vessel & ROV News //

Peterson awarded Chrysaor logistics contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Damen delivers two FCS 4008s to Marine Core & Charter Yard News //

Siem Offshore halts talks about SOC sale Company News //

Seatronics increases investment in SPRINT Equipment & Technology //

Reports boost decommissioning intelligence Publications //

New contracts awarded to DOF Subsea Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Glomar Wave completes first walk-to-work contract Projects and Operations //

Prosafe secures offshore accommodation deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Bibby Offshore to leave Bibby Line Group Company News //

Norwegian aluminum supplier Hydro acquires ownership stake in Corvus Energy Company News //

Well-Safe Solutions selects Dundee for marine support base Company News //