TechnipFMC charters two Vroon vessels

VOS Patience and VOS Partner recently commenced a charter for TechnipFMC. The PSVs were delivered to Malta and will support TechnipFMC, supplying pipelines and subsea material to construction assets in the Mediterranean.

Both units will operate in the Mediterranean for two, non-consecutive phases in 2017 and 2018.



VOS Patience and VOS Partner are two of a series of six PX121-type PSVs, constructed for Vroon at COSCO Guangdong Shipyard in China.

