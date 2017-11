Prosafe secures offshore accommodation deal

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

Prosafe, acting as commercial managers for the Axis Offshore-owned Safe Swift, has won a contract to support the TechnipFMC managed Bahr Essalam, Phase II development in the Central Mediterranean.

Safe Swift will provide accommodation for more than 200 people and will operate a gangway connected to the Sabratha platform, which is situated approximately 110km off the Libyan coast in a water depth of approximately 190m.

