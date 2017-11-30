Glomar Wave completes first walk-to-work contract

Glomar Wave completes first walk-to-work contractProjects and Operations // November 30, 2017
Glomar Wave, a multi-purpose DP2 subsea support vessel owned by Glomar Offshore, has completed a project for GeoSea on the Rentel offshore windfarm.
Glomar Wave was fitted with an Ampelmann A-type gangway system and a Schilling heavy-duty work-class ROV system from ROVOP.
The company's tasks included messenger wire installation for 42 wind turbine foundations through cable holes in the monopiles, performing of the earthing connection with Piranha clamps, visual inspection and transfer of personnel and material by the use of the walk-to-work gangway system and the boat landing.
The vessel completed more than 1,400 successful transfers with the walk-to-work gangway, under a guaranteed workability of up to 2.5m Hs and 24 hour DP operations.
