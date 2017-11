New contracts awarded to DOF Subsea

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

DOF Subsea has been awarded several contracts, securing utilisation for vessels in the IMR segment.

In the Atlantic region, contracts for Skandi Neptune and Skandi Constructor have been extended until the end of the year and end of January 2018, respectively.

In the Asia Pacific region DOF Subsea has been awarded a contract for the provision of geotechnical services in northern Australia, securing utilisation for Skandi Hercules in Q1 2018.

More articles from this category

More news

Seatronics increases investment in SPRINT Equipment & Technology //

Reports boost decommissioning intelligence Publications //

New contracts awarded to DOF Subsea Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Glomar Wave completes first walk-to-work contract Projects and Operations //

Prosafe secures offshore accommodation deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Bibby Offshore to leave Bibby Line Group Company News //

Norwegian aluminum supplier Hydro acquires ownership stake in Corvus Energy Company News //

Well-Safe Solutions selects Dundee for marine support base Company News //

DOC-Swan Hunter storage and spooling yard ready for operations Company News //

Environmental guidelines recommend more flexible approach to decommissioning Publications //

SMD Services upgrades MD3 plough Vessel & ROV News //

Khankendi completes first project Vessel & ROV News //

Contract awarded to DOF/Technip venture Contracts, Tenders and Rates //