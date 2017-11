Seatronics increases investment in SPRINT

Equipment & Technology

//

Seatronics has increased its investment in Sonardyne hybrid navigation technologies following the purchase of four SPRINT Inertial Navigation Systems (INS) and four Syrinx Doppler Velocity Logs (DVLs).

The equipment investment, which also included six ROVNav 6 acoustic transceivers, will be added to Seatronics’ existing SPRINT rental pool in Aberdeen from where it will be made available to support oil and gas field development projects.

More articles from this category

More news

Seatronics increases investment in SPRINT Equipment & Technology //

Reports boost decommissioning intelligence Publications //

New contracts awarded to DOF Subsea Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Glomar Wave completes first walk-to-work contract Projects and Operations //

Prosafe secures offshore accommodation deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Bibby Offshore to leave Bibby Line Group Company News //

Norwegian aluminum supplier Hydro acquires ownership stake in Corvus Energy Company News //

Well-Safe Solutions selects Dundee for marine support base Company News //

DOC-Swan Hunter storage and spooling yard ready for operations Company News //

Environmental guidelines recommend more flexible approach to decommissioning Publications //

SMD Services upgrades MD3 plough Vessel & ROV News //

Khankendi completes first project Vessel & ROV News //

Contract awarded to DOF/Technip venture Contracts, Tenders and Rates //