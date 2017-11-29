DOC-Swan Hunter storage and spooling yard ready for operations

DOC-Swan Hunter storage and spooling yard ready for operationsCompany News // November 29, 2017
After a successful equipment load-in and commissioning period, the DOC-Swan Hunter Storage and Spooling Yard is ready for operations.
The yard based in Vlissingen, Netherlands, will serve as a strategic cable hub enabling product storage and spooling operations for cable manufacturers & installation contractors, as well as deepwater berthing for installation/construction vessels.
DOC’s business links with heavy transportation vessels in the Far East, combined with Swan Hunter’s equipment, can also offer clients cable transportation solutions.
The current yard setup includes a 5,500 tonne basket carousel, capable of over 7,000 tonne onshore capacity, loading tower combined with 10 tonne spooling tensioner, 15 tonnee shore tensioner and a range of spooling chutes and track ways.
More articles from this category