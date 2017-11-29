Offshore Shipping Online

    Well-Safe Solutions selects Dundee for marine support base

    Company News // November 29, 2017

    Well-Safe Solutions, the Aberdeen-based well abandonment specialist, has chosen to locate its onshore marine base in the Port of Dundee.
     
    The well abandonment specialist made the announcement at the Offshore Decommissioning Conference in St Andrews.

    Well-Safe has secured two acres of quayside facilities with access to 40,000 square feet of covered space at the Port of Dundee for its marine assets. 

    Well-Safe provides a complete P&A capability from front-end engineering and design to project execution.
     
    The Port of Dundee, which is rapidly establishing itself as a North Sea Decommissioning hub, will provide Well-Safe Solutions with direct access to deep water quaysides, heavy lifting capabilities, significant dedicated warehouse space and unconstrained access into the established and operating ANSS decommissioning facilities.
     

